SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $35,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $18,238,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.84. 132,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,055. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $296.39 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.53.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

