SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 1.5% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,071,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,385,000 after acquiring an additional 27,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 579,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.7% during the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 350,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,582,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,496,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.32. 87,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,055. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.42 and its 200-day moving average is $326.53. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $296.39 and a 1 year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

