SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $20,242,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 190,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.81. The company had a trading volume of 45,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,985. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $154.34 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

