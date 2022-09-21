SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Raised by Grand Central Investment Group

Grand Central Investment Group boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 6.7% of Grand Central Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $180,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock remained flat at $155.07 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 359,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,985. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $154.34 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

