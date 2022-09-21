SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.8% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,985. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $154.34 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.