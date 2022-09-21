SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.59

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.59 and last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 496656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.03.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,728,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,165,000 after purchasing an additional 163,388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,172,000 after purchasing an additional 45,568 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,765,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,574,000 after purchasing an additional 27,195 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,409,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,517,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 104,103 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

