SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $119.84 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $113.22 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.72.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

