SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Position Increased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 260.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marks Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 63.3% during the first quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 244,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,664,000 after buying an additional 94,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after buying an additional 47,123 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after buying an additional 43,513 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,267,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,984,000 after buying an additional 100,748 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

XSD stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.46. 7,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,924. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $141.26 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.86.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

