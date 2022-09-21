Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $245.67

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.67 ($2.97) and traded as high as GBX 274 ($3.31). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 262.40 ($3.17), with a volume of 2,020,058 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,073.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 265.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.16 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

