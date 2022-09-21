Splintershards Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Splintershards has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Splintershards has a total market cap of $54.53 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for about $0.0668 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004665 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001935 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00028850 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 925,322,494 coins and its circulating supply is 816,960,230 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Splintershards is https://reddit.com/r/Splinterlands.

Splintershards Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram | Discord | Facebook “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

