Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Position Cut by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,110 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for 2.7% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 2,545.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 56.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 699,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $103,993,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Splunk by 6.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Splunk by 8.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,008 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,216. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

