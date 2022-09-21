Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.85

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 64411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,239.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 238.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

