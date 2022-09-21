Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $51.83

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$51.83 and traded as low as C$46.63. Sprott shares last traded at C$46.97, with a volume of 19,072 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sprott from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Sprott Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$51.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 35.12.

Sprott ( TSE:SII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$38.99 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 2.0321821 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

