St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Shares Down 6.6%

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating) was down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised St Barbara from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

