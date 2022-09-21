Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,715 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 28,261 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,657,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,266,000 after buying an additional 120,342 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,657,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,841,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,151,000 after purchasing an additional 513,432 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

STWD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,763. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

STWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

