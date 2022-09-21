Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $441.41 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Steel Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $278,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 229,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

