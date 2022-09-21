Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $825.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $856.72 million.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.24. 1,036,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,010. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

In related news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Steelcase by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steelcase by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

