Steph & Co. Acquires 1,839 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVTR. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,965.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after buying an additional 265,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,281,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,143,000 after buying an additional 78,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,451,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,574,000 after buying an additional 482,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AVTR. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Avantor Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 202,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,884,091. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.