Steph & Co. Boosts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.23.

Insider Activity

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $2.41 on Wednesday, hitting $162.05. 15,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,271. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.19 and a 200-day moving average of $151.21. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

