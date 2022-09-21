Steph & Co. Buys 2,558 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Steph & Co. grew its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter worth about $103,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLVT traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.48. 419,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,470,438. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In related news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

