Steph & Co. Grows Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Steph & Co. grew its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 112.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

International Paper Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.24. The company had a trading volume of 131,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,309. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.33. International Paper has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.90.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

