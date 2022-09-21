Steph & Co. Has $206,000 Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ameren by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,835,000 after buying an additional 483,023 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Ameren by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,334,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,761,000 after purchasing an additional 39,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,855,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,135,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.42. 146,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,021. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.86.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus increased their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

