Steph & Co. Has $310,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.04. 67,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,829. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average of $68.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

