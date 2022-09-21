Steph & Co. Increases Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Steph & Co. grew its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,471 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,903,000 after buying an additional 9,102,674 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,260,000 after purchasing an additional 371,203 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Shares of BHP stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.02. 207,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,576. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.50 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

