Steph & Co. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Steph & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,399. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.64 and a 200-day moving average of $205.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.