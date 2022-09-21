Steph & Co. Makes New $580,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Steph & Co. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 61,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 146,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92,452 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 189,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 68,084 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,902 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,194. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $34.92.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.