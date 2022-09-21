Steph & Co. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Steph & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,761 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,825 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,994 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,184,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.09. 4,220,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,651,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $52.62.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

