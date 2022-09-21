Steph & Co. Trims Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Steph & Co. cut its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,868 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 160,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 86,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BOND stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,722. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.10. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $91.94 and a one year high of $111.82.

