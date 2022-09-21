Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,112 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.5% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,333 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $552,948,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $696,497,000 after acquiring an additional 620,291 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after acquiring an additional 529,712 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded down $6.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $525.68. The company had a trading volume of 62,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $205.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $567.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.18.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

