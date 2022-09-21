Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 920 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,066,932,000 after purchasing an additional 184,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,293,537,000 after buying an additional 103,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,815,000 after buying an additional 100,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $1,005,096,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $398.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,584. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.47.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $610.30.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

