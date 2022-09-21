Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,853 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.8% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

NYSE:MDT traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.77. The stock had a trading volume of 311,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $85.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

