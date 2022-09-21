Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 160,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 54,766 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 62,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 18,235 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 44,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,515,391. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

