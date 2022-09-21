Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 2.3% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 45.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 142.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded down $14.21 on Wednesday, hitting $608.10. 36,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,666. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $671.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $666.75. The company has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

