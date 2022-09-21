Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 132,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $881,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,168,000 after buying an additional 24,093 shares during the period.

iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.31. 6,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,751. iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $87.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.51.

