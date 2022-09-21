Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Truist Financial

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SFIX. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.96.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,430,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,673,207.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Stitch Fix by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 57,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 31,394 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

