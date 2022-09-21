Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $4.41. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 144,374 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,673,207.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix Stock Up 6.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 57,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 31,394 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $544.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.