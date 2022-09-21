Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $4.41. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 144,374 shares changing hands.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.
In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,673,207.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.
Stitch Fix Stock Up 6.6 %
The company has a market cap of $544.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66.
Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.
