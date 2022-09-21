Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for September 21st (ACAD, ACB, AMPH, ANET, AWI, BCOR, BHLB, BOH, BPOP, BRK-A)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, September 21st:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has C$2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $131.00 price target on the stock.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Event Hospitality and Entertainment (OTC:EVHEF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $14.50 price target on the stock.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $105.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $92.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $43.00 price target on the stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

