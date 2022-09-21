Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for September 21st (ACAD, ACB, AMPH, ANET, AWI, BCOR, BHLB, BOH, BPOP, BRK-A)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, September 21st:
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has C$2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.50.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $131.00 price target on the stock.
Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.
Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Event Hospitality and Entertainment (OTC:EVHEF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.
TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $14.50 price target on the stock.
Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $105.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $92.00.
PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $43.00 price target on the stock.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
