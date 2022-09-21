StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Down 4.7 %

ARTW opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 million, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.27.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $7.28 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTW. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

