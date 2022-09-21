StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:USAT opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $12.94.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.