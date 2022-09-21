StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 1.2 %

CMCT stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $158.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

In related news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana bought 36,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $919,475.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 163,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.