StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 1.2 %
CMCT stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $158.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23.
Insider Transactions at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
In related news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana bought 36,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $919,475.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 163,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
