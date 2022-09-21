StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of First Capital stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78. First Capital has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $92.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.26.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. First Capital’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.28% of First Capital worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

