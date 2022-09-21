StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a market cap of $20.93 million, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.06.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
