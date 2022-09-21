StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $169.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.45.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWOD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 137.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $105,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 20.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $104,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

