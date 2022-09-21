StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Radius Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health Stock Performance

Shares of RDUS opened at $10.08 on Friday. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $480.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 4,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,963,317 shares in the company, valued at $70,120,602.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radius Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 305,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at $914,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,959,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,305 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.