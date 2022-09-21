StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $0.48 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,156,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,926.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,103,083 shares of company stock valued at $632,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 26.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

