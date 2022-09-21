StockNews.com Upgrades Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANET. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Arista Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.40.

NYSE:ANET opened at $114.07 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.65. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $2,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,597.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $2,500,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,597.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,229 shares of company stock worth $32,746,091. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $485,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $872,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 121.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 69,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

