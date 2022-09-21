Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.03. The stock had a trading volume of 31,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,775. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $153.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

