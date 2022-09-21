Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.78 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after purchasing an additional 529,855 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,443,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,545,999,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.88. The stock had a trading volume of 89,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,387. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $85.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

