Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) CEO Buys $999,998.94 in Stock

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) CEO Gregory A. Beard acquired 602,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 602,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,998.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stronghold Digital Mining Price Performance

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. 1,051,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,404. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDIG. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 56.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 960,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 345,540 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 103.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,402,000. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SDIG. Cowen downgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

