STV Group plc (LON:STVG) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.90

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

STV Group Stock Performance

LON:STVG opened at GBX 282 ($3.41) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 281.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 297.17. The company has a market capitalization of £131.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.91. STV Group has a 1-year low of GBX 246 ($2.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 385 ($4.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

About STV Group

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

